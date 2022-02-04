Some people in the Minot area say they’ve been going at least a week without mail.

After hearing complaints about late or missing mail, KX News reached out to the United States Postal Service to learn where the backup is coming from.

While they declined our request for an on-camera interview, USPS offered the following statement:

“Local management is aware of delivery issues in Minot and is taking steps to address concerns. Our workforce is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day.”

Customers are encouraged to address specific issues directly.

You can do that by contacting our local postal station or making an inquiry on the USPS website.