Law enforcement remembers fallen officer in ceremony

More than 200 people gathered at the Capitol to honor Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte, who died in the line of duty last May.

“Cody embodied the spirit that I am sure officers on this memorial exhibited. When asked why he served in the National Guard and the police profession, in his cavalier way, his answer was ‘So someone else doesn’t have to,'” Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson said.

Holte’s name was added to the Peace Officer memorial, as the 65th fallen officer in North Dakota.

All of those names were recognized at today’s memorial.

His wife and brother, who is also a police officer, were presented a plaque naming Holte as the state’s peace officer of the year.

“How many other — other than the military — put their life in danger to protect us the people of North Dakota, Minnesota, the United States? It’s great that there’s people out here showing them respect and appreciating the things they have done and the sacrifices they’re willing to give,” Holte’s father Bret said.

Grand Forks Corporal Ron Nord was with Holte on the day he was killed — they were serving eviction paperwork when Nord was also shot.

“It’s a sad state of affairs where an officer loses his life serving and protecting. But it’s an honor to have that presence on the wall, too,” Nord said.

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed flags to be flown half-staff Saturday to mark Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The memorial was preceded by a law enforcement parade, where dozens of vehicles traveled from the Mandan Veterans Cemetery to the Capitol. The parade included law enforcement vehicles from across the state, as they made their way from Mandan to Bismarck. The vehicles finished up at the Capitol where the ceremony began.