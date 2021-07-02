Law enforcement remind people to be responsible this holiday weekend

This weekend is the Independence Day holiday and many people will be celebrating.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed said this weekend, the roads can be dangerous. Over the last six years, nationally, more than 1,300 drivers were killed in a car accident over the holiday weekend as a result of a drunk driver.

And with the hot temperatures this weekend, he’s got a simple reminder for everyone as they head to their cookouts to keep everyone safe.

“Beer doesn’t always equal hydration so you want to stay hydrated but try to drink as much water as you’re drinking beer or any kind of alcohol at the same time,” Roed said. “Keep the hydration up and just remember that with the heat the effects are going to be intensified.”

Roed said people should plan ahead to either use a taxi service or have a designated driver if they plan on drinking. The Ward Sheriff’s Department will have extra patrols out this weekend looking for all traffic violations including driving will under the influence.