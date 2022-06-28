BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that predates his tenure. Wrigley took office in February when he was appointed to fill the remaining months of Stenehjem, the longtime office holder who died in January from cardiac arrest.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Budget Section approved two interim legislative committees to probe the lease.

Wrigley says Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel were told in January 2021 of “a very significant” cost overrun.

Stenehjem’s office paid off $1.4 million using its previous budget.