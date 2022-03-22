On Monday, we reported that the State Investment Board may address our Legacy and pension fund investments in China at its monthly meeting on Friday.

But the issue has already spilled over into one of our state Senate elections heating up in western North Dakota.

In the District 37 Senate race in Dickinson, Independent candidate Dr. Shelley Lenz has challenged her Republican opponent, Dean Rummel, to join her in calling on the SIB to divest from controversial Chinese companies.

“The State Investment Board must have been asleep at the wheel, but they’ve known about this for at least a year and a half or two years, that we have North Dakota’s money invested in China and Russia. So, it seems like it’s all coming to a head, but really it’s because it’s time for a united message to say, let’s bring that money back into North Dakota and let’s not support murderous regimes,” said Lenz.

KX News has reached out to Rummel multiple times but he has declined to do an interview.

We know where the voters stand on our Legacy Fund investments because of a survey done showing that by a 10-1 margin North Dakotans want the Legacy Fund to be invested in North Dakota. And, by an 8-1 margin, they want North Dakota financial professionals to invest our tax dollars rather than out-of-state or Wall Street consultants.

As we head into this election season, the debate is underway.