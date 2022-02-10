The State Investment Board (SIB) has pulled investments entirely out of the controversial Chinese company Alibaba.

During our 10-month investigation, KX identified Alibaba as the largest foreign holding in the Legacy Fund.

In an interview last year with former Legacy Board Chair Keith Kempenich, we asked Kemepenich if he knew the Legacy Fund was invested in Alibaba.

What is the State Investment Board doing about not investing in accounts that are connected to Alibaba, which was banned in the United States by the Trump administration and investments that are linked to the Chinese communist party and the Russian Government?

Kempenich responded, “Well, like I said, yeah Alibaba, Wahoo was another, you know and we weren’t in any of those.”

KX reported that SIB actually increased its investment in Alibaba from nearly $15 to more than $20 million just last year. But the investment has now been entirely removed.

In a recent briefing, KX News obtained an audio recording that the 11-member SIB was informed by one of its out-of-state consultants, Axiom Investors, about controversies surrounding Alibaba, including the fact that the company was illegally collecting consumer data.

“The next data point was regarding the illegal collection of consumer data by Alibaba. So, it’s kinda like they were being closely monitored by Alibaba for what they were buying,” explained Axiom co-portfolio Manager of Emerging Markets Strategy José Morales.

Morales says that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) was trying to confiscate the data, that Alibaba had illegally collected, for its own use.

“This one here, again a minus. An article came out of the FT [Financial Times] that the PBOC, which is the central bank in China, wanting to take Alibaba’s data away from them to a central depository for them [inaudible words] Don’t know what they want to do with the data. Clearly, that’s a negative,” explained Morales.

In addition, Alibaba’s stock price had dropped last year by 50% and earnings dropped by 35%, according to Morales.