For 10 months, KX News has been investigating the management of North Dakota’s $8 billion oil tax fund, the Legacy Fund.

Last month, we held a Town Hall discussion going over the various phases of our investigation.

Fargo attorney Luke Heck was a part of that conversation, and he was asked for his legal opinion regarding government records that are being concealed from the public in what is known as Attachment E.

Heck was not satisfied with the government’s response and previously filed a formal request for Attachment E to be made public under the state’s open records laws.

Almost two years ago, Heck exposed all the controversial Legacy Fund investments being made by out-of-state consultants — in some 89 countries including investments in Russia, China and Saudia Arabia – everywhere but North Dakota.

Heck’s work helped lead to the passage of HB 1425 which will require that a portion of the Legacy Fund be invested in our own state.

Heck filed an open records request for Attachment E. These records could show that the firms who pay the state’s top investment consultant, Callan, the most money are the ones getting the most work in North Dakota.

During the January State Investment Board (SIB) meeting, a representative of the Attorney General’s Office said the decision on an open records request “ultimately rests with the board.”

Therefore, KX News will re-submit its open records to the full SIB Board.

“I want to make sure that I am seeing through, at least to the limited extent that I started something you know with the foreign investments, that the public is getting the answers that I believed and still sincerely believe are important issues for our state moving forward,” said Heck.

KX News had made an open records request to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford as chairman of the SIB, but we were denied because Sanford said that the SIB and chief financial advisor Callan were contractually obligated to keep Attachment E confidential.

“The state and the State Investment Board cannot unilaterally with a private third party contract around open records requests, and open records laws. It’s not permissible,” explained Heck.

Sanford denied our request citing an exemption under a North Dakota Century Code 44-04.18.4 — which says the release of Attachment E would cause substantial financial and competitive injury.

“The statute itself has two prongs where it could be a financial or competitive injury to the entity, so there’s one whether or not the language is substantial competitive injury, whether it be financial or other documentation to Callan. And, no one has heard any particulars as to how or why or whether that would actually be the case. The other prong is the State Investment Board as to whether or not there would be any issues with them being able to procure further work or not if it was disclosed, and I don’t see how that would harm the State Investment Board,” said Heck.

If an open records request is successful, it would help us better understand how the State Investment Board is managing our tax dollars in the Legacy Fund, and, as our investigation has asked from the beginning: “Who’s in Control?”

Heck withdrew his request to allow for the request that KX filed in November to be considered first.

KX News is not only requesting the release of Attachment E but all payments made by consultants to Callan for the previous 10 years.

We have reached out to Callan for comment regarding our questions. They responded with letters, but requested KX News keep all content confidential.

