Legislature’s biennium budget includes money for cancer prevention

The American Cancer Society is more than pleased with the outcome lawmakers have made in regards to cancer prevention.

The state legislature completed the 2021-23 biennium budget last week which included funding for cancer screening programs, tobacco prevention and cessation efforts.

They also reauthorized Medicaid expansion funding.

The state manager with the American Cancer Society says roughly 20,000 people across the state use Medicaid for cancer purposes and without further funding, patients would otherwise be at risk for higher levels of health issues.

“This really provided people in the gaps access to those screenings and better outcomes in survivorship,” Kendra Krueger said.

Krueger says cancer is the second leading cause of death across the state, so doing anything to help prevent it is needed.