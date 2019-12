A Bismarck man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a victim under 18, receives a sentence of time served.

Garret St. Claire has spent 324 days in jail for the 2017 crime.

The victim told police she woke up to St. Claire touching her.

A Burleigh county judge sentenced St. Claire to first serve 324 days, which he has already served, along with 5 years of probation.

If he violates probation he could spend up to 15 years in jail for the assault.