Lewis and Clark Riverboat back for voyage on the Missouri River

With warmer days ahead, people will soon be able to cruise up and down the Missouri in style.

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, a Capital City icon is now back on the water.

“We had to, like everybody else, invent things as we went and really to use a maritime metaphor to navigate,” said Aaron Barth, the Executive Director for Northern Plains National Heritage Area.

The Lewis and Clark Riverboat was lifted by crane straight onto the Missouri River as spectators watched close by.

Darrel Aleson was one of them and brought along his granddaughter.

“I thought Freja would like to see that. Actually, I wanted to see it, since I’m helping babysit today. Grandpa-sit! So that’s why. I love it down by the river,” shared Aleson.

“Did you like seeing the boat in the water? How does it feel?”

“Good,” shared Aleson’s granddaughter, Freja.

Aleson says he’s no stranger to the riverboat and it’s nice to see it back on the water where it belongs.

“I’ve been on the boat several times. I’ve conducted at least three weddings on the boat over the years. I especially enjoy it because you’re on the water and the food is always really good,” said Aleson.

As a tradition for many, it has something for everyone.

“The boat was built in 1991, so we are now in our 30th year of operations: the Lewis and Clark River Boat in North Dakota’s Capital City of Bismarck. Along the Missouri River which we call the original main street of North Dakota,” explained Barth.

The boat is set to bring folks on board Memorial Day weekend at the end of the month.