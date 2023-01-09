(KXNET) — If you’re wary of lightning, you probably don’t want to be near Oberon, North Dakota. According to Vaisala, a weather, environmental and industrial measurements service, Oberon and its surrounding area register an average of 118 lightning events per square kilometer every year — the most in North Dakota.

Oberon is close to Devils Lake and on the western edge of The Spirit Lake Reservation.

Those statistics and more are part of a lightning events report the company releases every year.

According to the data, North Dakota registered 3.6 million instances of lightning in 2022 — enough to rank the state at #22 on the list of states with the highest counts in the year. Texas had the most, recording 27.6 million instances.

In terms of lightning density (the number of lighting occurrences per square kilometer), North Dakota averaged about 20 instances per square kilometer in 2022, or #25 among states with the most occurrences per square kilometer. Florida topped the list with 109.84 instances per square kilometer.

Vaisala notes wind turbines can contribute to the generation of lightning. According to the report, wind turbines, “can trigger lightning when winter storms move overhead. … Just south of Buffalo, New York [during the November 2022 blizzard], 184 lightning events were detected at a wind farm in just 28 hours — almost matching the amount of lightning that occurred there during the first ten and a half months of the year.”

Lightning can damage wind turbine blades and hubs.

You can read and download the full lightning report here.