If you’re looking for a fun family activity this weekend, Lincoln Elementary may have just the thing for you.

An Easter egg hunt will be held on the grounds to help with the costs of expanding their outdoor playground area.

Lincoln is already one of the largest elementary schools in the district, so expanding is a necessary next step.

You might find it surprising to learn that one student raised an even greater issue with the playground equipment.

A fourth-grader named Grace wanted to make the area a fun place for her friend and other students with disabilities.

“I went home and told my dad that I think it should be fair that some other kids should get to play. Because all she could do was roll around on the cement. Normally a lot of kids wouldn’t want to play with her. I asked him we could do something about it, and it all kind of happened from there,” said Grace.

“We want to I guess empower the kids to have those goals and to include all of the kids at Lincoln Elementary,” said Samantha Yanish, the PTO President.

Part of the funds raised will go toward bringing more inclusive activities and equipment to the school.

The egg hunt will be held on the school grounds on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

The school is located at 3320 McCurry Way.

