North Dakota State Auditor Joshua Gallion says his office will audit the city of Lincoln’s finances following a petition from the city’s residents calling for the audit.

Under North Dakota law, the state auditor’s office can be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. Gallion said 150 valid signatures from Lincoln residents were required to petition for an audit. A total of 217 signatures were submitted with the petition March 16.

“We look forward to working with the staff of the city of Lincoln to address the concerns that were brought to our attention,” said Gallion. “Our team will share results with the public as soon as this audit is completed.”

This is the fourth petition audit the State Auditor’s Office has received in 2022. In addition to Lincoln, petitions for audits have been submitted for the city of Parshall on February 23, the Williston Public School District on February 1 and the Lewis and Clark Public School District in Ward County on January 26.