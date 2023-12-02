BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A man has suffered severe injuries after a crash occurring eight miles west of Strasburg on the evening of Friday, December 1.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:20 p.m., a 27-year-old man from Linton was traveling westbound on 89th Street Southeast when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch. In the process, he struck two box culverts and numerous fence posts.

The man was not seat belted at the time of the crash, and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was transported via Airmed to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for treatment.

The NDHP has confirmed that alcohol was a factor in the crash, but no further information has been released. The accident currently remains under investigation.