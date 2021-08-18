Lisbon man dies in crash south of Finley

A Lisbon man died after a crash south of Finley.

According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Highway 32.

A 35-year-old Lisbon man was heading north in a Chevy Avalanche and a 54-year-old Hillsboro man was traveling south in a semi. The Chevy crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on.

The semi was loaded and hit the ditch.

The Chevy entered the ditch on the opposite side of the road, rolled onto its top and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.