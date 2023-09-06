FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A Lisbon man now faces a 40-year sentence after being convicted of the sexual exploitation of minors, as well as the collection and distribution of child pornography.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, a thorough investigation revealed that Craig Gregor — a 29-year-old man from Lisbon — had repeatedly filmed himself sexually abusing a six-year-old child, and shared the videos over the internet. When Gregor’s electronic devices were searched, agents discovered thousands of photos and videos containing child pornography.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) St. Paul special agents work tirelessly to combat child predators like Gregor,” said HSI St. Paul Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt in a press release. “We will continue to fight against the exploitation of children and support victims by providing critical resources and services. Well done to the special agents and law enforcement community partners for bringing Gregor to justice for his reprehensible crimes.”

Gregor has been charged with Sexual Exploitation of Minors, Distribution of Materials Containing Child Pornography, and Possession of Materials Containing Child Pornography. He is facing a sentence of 40 years in federal prison, as well as a lifetime of supervised release.

“This four-decade sentence is more than justified considering the defendant’s breathtakingly abhorrent crimes,” Schneider stated in the release. “Keeping children safe is a priority of the highest order for the United Sates Attorney’s Office. I congratulate our federal and state law enforcement partners for their successful efforts to ensure this individual faced justice.”