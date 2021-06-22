List: North Dakota counties, cities with fireworks ban

As the entire western part of North Dakota is either in a moderate, high or very high fire danger risk, counties and cities have passed down burn bans — including private fireworks use.

Fire danger in North Dakota on June 22, 2021 | Courtesy: ND Response

As of publishing time, four counties and one city have banned the use of fireworks in our coverage area due to the extremely dry conditions and lack of rain.

Burleigh County

Mary Senger, the emergency manager, says Burleigh County rural fire chiefs support the ban due to the drought conditions.

Senger says the City of Bismarck has permanent burn restrictions in place through an adopted fire code and, “The sale, possession or discharge of fireworks within the City of Bismarck is prohibited.”

Burleigh’s ban went into effect on June 16.

Morton County

The commission voted to ban fireworks in the county through July 5 due to drought conditions.

Rural fire chiefs advised the commission to ban fireworks due to abnormally dry conditions combined with high winds.

If Morton County receives significant rain that improves the drought conditions, the commission will reassess the ban at that time, according to Public Information Officer Maxine Herr.

Morton’s ban went into effect on June 16 as well.

Emmons County

According to Mary Senger, the emergency manager for Emmons County, rural fire chiefs and the sheriff supported the ban on fireworks due to drought conditions and rural fire activity.

Senger says Braddock, Hague, Hazelton, Linton and Strasburg can set restrictions on their respective jurisdictions regarding fireworks if they wish.

The ban went info effect on June 18.

Dunn County

The commission voted to ban fireworks as long as the fire index shows a high, very high or extreme risk in the county.

Dunn’s ban went into effect on June 16.

City of Mandan

Mandan City Commissioners voted to ban fireworks within city limits until further notice due to drought conditions during their Tuesday meeting.

The vote comes after the Mandan Fire Department recommended the commission ban fireworks after an assessment of fire fuel, vegetation and weather conditions.

Mandan’s ban went into effect on June 15.

We also spoke to Jennifer Wiechmann, the director of emergency services for Ward County, who said they will allow fireworks unless the fire danger worsens. The City of Minot already has an ordinance in place that bans the use of fireworks within city limits.

A violation of these bans could result in a misdemeanor, up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,500. In the event a fire is caused by fireworks, additional charges could be issued.

To see the burn ban restrictions and fire danger maps, click here.