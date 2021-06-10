List: Storm shelters in Ward, McKenzie Counties

Severe weather is heading our way Thursday evening and through the night. The KX Storm Team says northwest and central North Dakota are most at-risk.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Schrader says the “moderate risk” category assigned to a portion of the state is “very rare,” and that most of the rest of the state is at an “enhanced risk,” which rarely happens as well.

These storms could produce large hail, hurricane-force winds and tornadoes.

With that in mind, you may be wondering where in the community you can take shelter if you find yourself too far from home when the storms hit.

Below is a list of Ward and McKenzie Counties to help:

Ward County

Shelters in Ward County won’t open until the National Weather Service in Bismarck issues at least a tornado watch.

Minot and Kenmare open for tornado watches, all others open only during tornado warnings:

Lewis & Clark High School in Berthold

Burlington Elementary School in Burlington

Carpio Lutheran Church in Carpio

Community Center/City Hall (the old school) in Donnybrook

Des Lacs-Burlington High School in Des Lacs

Kenmare High School in Kenmare

Old School in Makoti

Municipal Court in Minot

Calvary Presbyterian Church in Ryder

Sawyer School in Sawyer

Surrey High School in Surrey

McKenzie County

Civic Center, American Legion and Multi-Purpose Building in Watford City

Wilmington Lutheran Church in Arnegard

Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander

Clear Creek Church in Keene

2 shelters in the Tobacco Gardens

Williams County

According to Lindsey Harriman, the Williams County Communications & Research Analyst, there are no tornado shelters in the county.

Burleigh County

According to Mary Senger, the Burleigh County Emergency Manager, there are no tornado shelters in the county.

Stark County

According to Shawna Davenport, the Stark County Director of Emergency Services, there are no tornado shelters in the county.