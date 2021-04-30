Black Hawk helicopters assisting with Roosevelt Creek fire

4/30/21, 5:39 p.m.

Two North Dakota Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters took off from Bismarck at 3:40 p.m. to help control the fire, which has grown to 2,000 acres.

The helicopters, equipped with 600-gallon water buckets, were being prepared at the Dickinson Airport Friday afternoon.

Misty Hays with the U.S. Forest Service says the fire is now burning east toward the Little Missouri River.

4/30/21, 9:24 a.m.

The Roosevelt Creek fire has now burned 1,112 acres. Officials say the fire is 40 percent contained. “Burnout” operations conducted Thursday kept the blaze from growing.

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairie Grasslands

Officials say crews continue to mop up the perimeter in anticipation of Red Flag conditions Saturday.

4/29/21, 9:20 a.m.

A wildfire Monday north of the Wannagan Campground on the Little Missouri Grassland has consumed 1,000 acres and is still burning.

According to a U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairies Grasslands Facebook post, local, state and federal responders have been working overnight and into Thursday in an effort to contain the blaze.

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service-Dakota Prairie Grasslands

The fire is about 9 miles northwest of Medora in rugged portions of the North Dakota Badlands.

The Forest Service says additional fire crews and resources have been called in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.