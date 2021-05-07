Little Swallow fire near Mandaree 100% contained

5/7/21, 9 p.m.

The fire is now 100% contained, according to Three Affiliated Tribes Fire Management. The fire has burned an estimated 9,803 acres, and crews will monitor the area for the next two to three weeks.















Courtesy: MHA Nation Emergency Operations Center

Many agencies responded over the seven-day fire fight, and fire management says it was the rugged terrain and remote location that kept things difficult.

No injuries have been reported. At this time, the cause is still under investigation.

5/3/21, 1:07 p.m.

Two black hawk helicopters that were sent from the South Dakota National Guard to aid in the Mandaree wildfire have been released and are now heading back south, according to the National Guard.

5/3/21, 9:34 a.m.

The Little Swallow fire near Mandaree continues to burn as of Monday morning. Marle Baker the incident commander on the fire, says they believe it’s 70% contained. Baker says it’s difficult to know exactly how many acres have burned but they believe it’s more than 8,000.

Baker says they will not use air support today, but continue to have help from the ND Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife.

Sunday’s rain did help some in the fight, however, Baker says it’s also caused other concerns.

The rain has made the soil into slick clay. Crews are unable to access parts of the fire with equipment and will be on foot. Baker says the area the fire is in is “very remote and difficult terrain.”

One structure has burned in the fire. It was an unoccupied trailer. Another structure was threatened but is OK. Baker says if they get lucky with the weather this week they could have the fire out in the next few days.