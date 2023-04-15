BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are plenty of reasons to dislike low temperatures– ranging from heavy winds to slippery ice to piles upon piles of snow. But as a recent study suggests, there could be an unexpected positive side to living in cold weather.

The latest findings regarding the positive aspects of chilly living stem from a study from Cologne, Germany — in which researchers studied both human cells and an invertebrate model organism (the nematode Caenorhabditis Elegans), which both carry genes for Amyotrophic Later Sclerosis (ALS) and Huntington’s disease.

Each of the two diseases found in the models features the accumulation of harmful and damaging protein deposits. When both of these models were exposed to the cold, it was noted that low temperatures actively removed protein clumps from the model, as well as stopped the further build-up of these clusters.

In terms of specifics, the researchers noted that the cold temperatures had a direct impact on the activity of Proteasomes — cellular mechanisms that remove damaged proteins from cells (some of which also help to reduce the deficit caused by aging in both the human and nematode models). Lowered temperatures were observed to stimulate the proteasomes, allowing them to better break down the protein clumps.

“Taken together, these results show how over the course of evolution, cold has preserved its influence on proteasome regulation – with therapeutic implications for aging and aging-associated diseases,” says Professor of Medicine at the University of Cologne and study author David Vilchez in a media release. “We believe that these results may be applied to other age-related neurodegenerative diseases, as well as to other animal species.”

Although the study doesn’t directly mention North Dakota, with how many blizzards and periods of cold weather we experience on a yearly basis, one can see how these conditions would also apply to the Peace Garden state’s climate. Even if you don’t live in a colder climate, though, there are still ways to take advantage of the benefits of below-average temperatures. Past studies have shown that even moderate drops in temperature can have positive health outcomes. This report indicates that not only do individuals with lower metabolic rates also lower body temperatures — and that animals exposed to lower temperatures generally did not share the same decreased lifespans that those exposed to higher temperatures did.

While many elderly individuals decide to retire to a sunny place (and we can’t blame them), it might be a good idea to look back at these studies and consider the health benefits that may come with the chills. Perhaps this would convince some to stay in a colder climate — although, personally, this reporter still wouldn’t mind spending his retirement somewhere away from the snow.