LIVE: State of emergency declared amid downtown Fargo unrest

FARGO, N.D.–

(9:07 p.m.)

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has issued an emergency declaration in light of the riots happening in the city of Fargo. The declaration comes with the mayor declaring that the city is “in imminent danger, disorder, riot or other occurrences which will seriously and substantially endanger the health, safety and property of the citizens.”

This authorizes the mayor to evacuate any buildings, commercial or residential, that he deems necessary to protect citizens. It also authorizes him to implement a curfew, as well as limit access to roads in and out of the city.

(8:30 p.m.)

A dumpster barricade set up by protesters on First Avenue North near The Forum building has caught fire as protesters smash windows of downtown businesses.

Windows at both JL Beers and the Hotel Donaldson have been broken.

The police line remains on First Avenue North at the Broadway intersection.

(7:40 p.m.)

Fargo Police Chief David Todd has issued a warning for protesters to disperse from downtown Fargo.

Police are putting on gas masks and grabbing shields in apparent preparation to clear demonstrators from the area.

A demonstrator holds up a sign in front of a line of police officers who blocked First Avenue North near Broadway in downtown Fargo on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum

(7:20 p.m.)

Protesters remain in downtown Fargo as a line of police continues to block off First Avenue North near the intersection with Roberts Alley.

Demonstrators reportedly threw water bottles at officers, police said.

Picture taken from the Forum Tower Cam, 8:00 p.m.

(6:10 p.m.)

Police are warning protesters by bullhorn to clear from downtown Fargo, calling the demonstration an unlawful assembly.

A large group of protesters gathered in First Avenue North just west of Broadway as riot gear-clad police formed a line in front of the crowd.

The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to avoid downtown Fargo.