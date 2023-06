North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D.

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is formally joining a growing field of political contenders today by officially announcing he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.

The event is taking place in Fargo starting at 11:30 a.m. and is being live streamed through Burgum’s campaign website.

You can watch the event live below — Burgum will take the stage at 11:30 a.m.: