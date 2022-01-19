Live updates from Pierre: Lawmakers to hear from North Dakota BCI agent

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers’ probe into the investigation of a crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will continue with testimony from one of the lead agents involved.

Special Agent Joe Arenz, with North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, filed the BCI’s initial report and more than 30 of the 65 reports included in the investigative file. Arenz also conducted two investigation interviews with Ravnsborg. Those interviews were posted on the South Dakota Department of Public Safety website, but a judge’s order forced them to be removed.

KELOLAND News will have a livestream of Wednesday’s House Select Committee on Investigation meeting where testimony is on the agenda for 3:35 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. This story will be updated with the latest developments.

On Tuesday, six Republican representatives and two Democrat representatives heard nearly five hours of testimony from six people directly involved in the initial investigation in the days after Ravnsborg’s car struck and killed Joe Boever in September 2020.

South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper John Berndt told lawmakers he responded to the crash from his station in Aberdeen. He was given a name with South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations to contact but that person referred Berndt to a person with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Berndt said the South Dakota Highway Patrol documented where the evidence at the scene was, but North Dakota’s BCI collected all the evidence.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety believes Ravnsborg’s car was on the shoulder of the road when the crash happened and officials said they are “very confident” in the location of where the crash happened.

An independent crash reconstruction business owner John Daily agreed with the findings from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Daily said if Ravnsborg’s car was in the driving lane, the crash would’ve not happened. You can watch testimony from Tuesday in the story below.

House Speaker Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham) appointed the members to the select committee, which first met on Nov. 10 and later hired Rapid City-based lawyer Sara Frankenstein as legal counsel.

The South Dakota Constitution says grounds for impeachment are “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.”

A simple majority of 36 representatives in the House would be necessary to impeach Ravnsborg, at which time the state Constitution states there’d be “Suspension of duties between impeachment and acquittal.” There’s then, at least, a 20-day delay until a Senate trial could be held. Senators could vote to convict, which would permanently remove Ravnsborg from office.

Ravnsborg’s first term as attorney general would end in January 2023, regardless of who the Republican Party nominates at a state convention and who voters choose in the November election.

Candidates for the position of attorney general are nominated at state conventions of each political party. The South Dakota Republican Party State Convention will be held June 23-25 at the Watertown Event Center.

Former attorney general Marty Jackley has stated he’ll seek the Republican attorney general nomination.