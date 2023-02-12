MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The livestock industry is a field that continues to grow, and the need to find more efficient ways to run a farming operation is in high demand, now more than ever.

A fairly new concept that is being used in this state to help crops grow is pig manure as fertilizer.

Although pig numbers in our state are much lower than in other states, this method proves to be a great fertilizer. Pig manure increases nitrogen and organic matter in soil, causing farmers’ yields to go up — and on the technological side, livestock shelters are getting more protected, keeping the livestock in and criminals out.

“It also helps to look at things from a security standpoint too,” explains North Dakota Pork Council State Executive Director Tamra Heins. “We’re able to see if there’s anything that looks like it can cause a problem, then be in front of that too. Technology is playing a huge role in livestock development just as it has on the crop production side of things.”

Manure can be an unpleasant odor at times, but farms and ranches are trying a new approach called ‘deep pit containment’. That’s when you bury the manure into the ground, minimizing odor, but still providing the ground with enough nutrients to grow your crops.