Today, bars are taking an extra step to keep those who attend safe. The signs have been seen in many bars. They usually offer safe words, in the form of drink orders.

Many times, bar-goers can be put in situations, that could be harmful.

With crowds and music, it can be difficult to get help. According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were about 21 cases of trafficking in North Dakota reported in 2020.



Jason Faffler, General Manager of Luft Rooftop Bar in downtown Bismarck, says it’s important for people to feel safe while out. “It gives a feeling they can talk to us if they’re uncomfortable or if they’re feeling any type of suspicion of something going on.”

The signs are purposely placed in places like the bathroom, and women who aren’t comfortable have the choice to get help discreetly. “Some just say hey, I don’t’ want to tell you the guy right next to me is the problem but he’s the problem, so the bartenders can use their best discretion.”

There are several versions of these signs, but they all have the same purpose…

Faffler said you should take extra precautions like covering your drinks. “They aren’t really aware of how much they’ve had to drink, they get caught up in celebrating or their moment and leave themselves, a little vulnerable.”

Faffler also says knowing your limit is key. Options like these signs, are great ways to make sure everyone is heard in these environments. “Just read the room, read who you’re with and know your limit.”

If you ever feel uncomfortable and the bar you are in doesn’t have these safe words, Faffler says it’s important to communicate with an employee so they can contact law enforcement if necessary.