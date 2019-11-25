Local business owners hope you will Think Big while shopping Small this year

As the holiday season begins, so will the holiday shopping frenzy.

As you start making those purchases, some of the area businesses are asking you to remember them and for good reason.



Some big-name companies such as Amazon are beginning the season a week before the traditional black Friday.

But not everyone believes shopping online is the way to go.

“I want better for Bismarck. I want to meet the people in my community. And I want the money that’s spent locally to stay locally,” says Kenzie Fockler.

Fockler owns a women’s boutique called Koo Koo’s Nest in Downtown Bismarck.

Her goal as a local business owner is to build up her community by having relationships with her customers.

One of the pros about shopping locally she says, is being able to walk out with the instant gratification of a purchase.

Plus, it can be all about the atmosphere.

Susan Schwietters who owns Lillians says “It’s the sights of the beautiful decorating. And the lights of the trees. And the lights of the stores. It’s the smells. You know the candles burning. The baked goods that are available. I don’t think we are getting all those things when we are clicking and buying. And clicking and buying.”

As she begins her 12th holiday season as the owner of Lillians Boutique, she never knows what she’s going to get. But she expects to be super busy the next three weeks.

Schwietters believes in order to fill communities with small businesses you have to support them.

“I really strive to get to know my customers one on one. A lot of customers I know by their first name when they come in. And really try to connect with them that way, so they feel comfortable with me. And kind of solve their beauty issues they are having,” says Desirae Earl.

As the owner of Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge, interacting with not only her but the product is very important.

Also, many people that own businesses have others depending on them. Like Earl’s 16-month old son Antonio.

Local businesses try to create a community environment this season to make their customers feel at home.

And a reminder.. small business Saturday is November 30th this year.

It’s a day focusing on buying local and supporting your area economy.