Local businesses honor 13 US service members killed in Kabul

Beers poured. Tables reserved. Signs hung.

Local businesses are honoring the 13 U.S. service members who died in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26.

At A&B Pizza South in Bismarck, a table was reserved on Sunday — including 13 beers, one poured for each life lost.

A sign also read: “Reserved for our 13 Americans not coming home.”

The business said it was “a true sight” as they watched customers walk up to the table, take their hats off and pay their respects.

“It was truly touching,” the business said.

Courtesy: A&B Pizza South

Courtesy: Midway Lanes

Another business to join was Midway Lanes in Mandan. Thirteen beers were poured at a reserved table on Aug. 28, with a sign that read: “In honor of our fallen soldiers in Kabul.”

But they weren’t the only two. At least nine other businesses in our area joined in paying their respects to the 11 men and 2 women who died.

A table reserved at the Toasted Frog in Bismarck | Courtesy: Kellie Rohrich

A table reserved at Buffalo Wild Wings in Minot | Courtesy: Iris Rosales

A table reserved at the Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge | Courtesy: Ernie Escontrias

A table reserved at the Mandan Moose Lodge #425

A table reserved at the Black Lions Bar in Mandan | Courtesy: Jeni Hardy

Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck also reserved a table, with a special note.

“In honor of the 13 soldiers that sacrificed their lives along with those other brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for our great country: We salute you,” the brewery said, adding a link to donate to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support marines who have served and will serve.

Courtesy: Laughing Sun Brewing

Broadway Liquor in Minot changed the sign outside of their business. It now reads: “Afghan vets. We support you. It wasn’t in vain.”

Courtesy: Broadway Liquor

Blarney Stone Pub in Bismarck also reserved a table, with 13 beers and a sign that read: “Reserved for our 13 Americans not returning home.”

The service members who died ranged in age from 20 to 31, and came from California and Massachusetts and states in between. They include a 20-year-old Marine from Wyoming who had been expecting his first child in three weeks and a 22-year-old Navy corpsman who in his last FaceTime conversation with his mother assured her that he would stay safe because “my guys got me.”

A final salute and a final toast.

Navy Corpsman Maxton “Max” W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sergeant Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Darin T. Hoover Jr., 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Corporal Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Corporal David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

On Monday, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

CBS News contributed to this report.