Local group working to bring outdoor pool to Williston

A local group is looking to bring Williston its first outdoor pool after more than a decade.

The Williston Community Builders, an organization with a mission to improve the community, has begun holding fundraisers and collecting donations to bring an outdoor public pool for the community to enjoy.

So far, they’ve raised over $100,000 toward the multi-million dollar project.

The pool could include a lazy river, water slide and splash pad depending on how much money is raised.

Organizers say the city hasn’t had an outdoor pool since 2011, so getting approval by the city to move forward with this project was a great first step.

“It was a place I spent a lot of time in the summer. I think it would be something great for my family to use and I’m sure there are a lot of people in my same age group who have kids in the same age group and would love a place like this,” Pool Action Committee Member Skye Olsen said.

Olsen says the plan is to have the pool fully operational by 2024.

