Local health officials remind of the signs of heat-related illness

With so many events coming back this summer amid the hot temperatures, staying safe from heat-related illness is critical. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the most common heat injuries. While they are similar, heat stroke can be deadly.

Both mean your body is too hot and can’t get rid of the heat quickly enough. There are many signs for both including muscle cramps, becoming dizzy, or vomiting.

“Away from the external heat that is being applied to you best as possible. So put people in the shade. If you see someone really collapse, call 9-1-1,” E.R. Doctor Mattew Zimny said.

Zimny said getting people out of the heat as soon as possible is key to a quicker recovery from heat injury.