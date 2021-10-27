Local law enforcement offers safety advice for all ages on Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and that means it’s time for trick or treating. This is a day for costumes, spooky stories, and candy, but there can also be dangers.

Although Halloween is supposed to be a night of fun and candy, a lot can go wrong in the night. People not paying attention, whether it be a distracted driver or a child on a sugar rush; trouble can happen.

Officer Karley Sterna of the Burleigh County Sherriff’s Department says the biggest concern is the growing trend of trunk or treating.

“The trunk or treats are a really big thing. We need to make sure kids know to only accept candy out of the trunks of the cars at these events,” says Officer Sterna.

If you and your children do go door to door, make sure to only approach well lit houses. Officer Sterna suggests that adding a glow-stick or reflective tape to your costume will allow drivers to better see you. Also make sure masks fit correctly so the kids can see and don’t hurt themselves. Also check your child’s candy to ensure it wasn’t altered in any way

“It’s kind of a spooky season and we want to make sure we’re keeping all the kids safe,” says Officer Sterna.

Halloween is also a night for adults and Burleigh County Sherriff’s Department is asking everyone to drink responsibly.

“I do know that LYFT is offering a discount. It is first come first serve for the first few hundred people so make sure you take advantage of that so we wont have to give you a ride,” says Officer Sterna.

There are several Halloween events throughout the weekend, but regular trick or treating hours in many neighborhoods can start as early as 5 p.m. and will continue through the night.

If you do plan on having an adult Halloween celebration, plan ahead and have a designated driver or head over to here to get a LYFT promo code.