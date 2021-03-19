Local talent search to soon be underway for film based in North Dakota

If you’re a local actor or have always dreamed of being in a movie, you may want to start preparing.
That’s because a local production company is hosting auditions in both Bismarck and Watford City later this month.

End of the Rope will start production this summer, and a local talent search is currently underway.

Actors are needed to fill 40 to 50 supporting and extra roles.

The movie is a crime-western-thriller, based on North Dakota history.

Taking place in 1931, the film will paint a picture of the McKenzie County murders and events leading up to the last lynching in the state.

“The story of the Charles Bannon case is such a well-known story, especially in McKenzie County.
Everybody knows it. If you go up there everybody knows the story or has some sort of personal connection to it. It asks very difficult moral questions,” said Daniel Bielinski, the founder of Canticle Productions.

Bielinski says the film is expected to be released throughout the state sometime next year and will be available for online streaming.

To get more details on the film, or auditions, click HERE.

