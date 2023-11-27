BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Family, friends, and volunteers have now been searching for a week and a half, but still have not had any luck in locating an 81-year-old man who went missing in Bismarck.

However, Lloyd Liken’s family says they’re not giving up hope of finding him.

“I cry, I get mad,” said Lloyd’s daughter Lisa. “There’s all the stages of grief that you go through.”

For Chad and Lisa Monroe, it’s been over a week’s worth of exhaustion.

“When we had our Thanksgiving meal,” Lisa recalled, “it was around 8:30 at night because we had been out searching all day.”

“We’ve technically been together about 13 years now,” Chad stated. “It’s like, he’d be my Dad too.”

According to the family, Lloyd has been missing since he went to dinner at a friend’s home in Bismarck on the evening of November 16.

“He got confused,” Chad stated. “It was dark. If anybody’s been up in that area, around Turnbow Lane, you can go any number of directions.”

Monroe says the last confirmed sighting of Lloyd happened early Friday morning on November 17, when a McLean County deputy saw Lloyd’s vehicle driving on Highway 83 between Wilton and Washburn at around 1:30 a.m. He has not been seen since.

“I’ve filled gas every day in my Jeep,” stated Chad. “I don’t know how he can take it. Unless Toyotas are that good, 500 miles should be the max on his vehicle.”

In the last week, the Monroes have received help from Badlands Search and Rescue, as well as friends and volunteers, many of whom have spent days driving up and down gravel roads looking for anything strange.

“I don’t know how I can repay those efforts,” Lisa said, “but I’m very thankful for everyone.”

“You can cross an X off an area of a map and say, ‘Hey, he’s not there’,” Chad noted.

Chad and Lisa say Lloyd didn’t have a cell phone, and that so far, there’s been no activity on his bank accounts. The pair have also informed the Bismarck Police Department of the situation, and officers are also helping them to look for any sign of Lloyd or his vehicle.

“Could something pop up that he’s maybe down in Mobridge, South Dakota?” asked Chad. “Wow, that would be great, but we don’t know. We’re hoping. One way or another, we’d like to have an answer.”

Over the last few days, this church basement has become a temporary headquarters for the search group. Now that the Thanksgiving weekend is over, Chad and Lisa say at some point, they’ll have to resume their everyday lives.

In spite of everything, they are hopeful that Lloyd will come home, but still have no intention of giving up the search until they reach the cutoff point.

“We can’t be doing this for the rest of our lives,” Chad stated, “and that’s where it comes back to that. We need some closure.”

Liken is six feet tall, around 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen driving a gold Toyota Highlander with North Dakota plates, ‘745 BMN’. If you see him or have any information that might help, you are asked to call Bismarck police at 701-223-1212.