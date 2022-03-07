Sen. Ray Holmberg (R-Grand Forks), the longest-serving member of the North Dakota legislature and among one of the nation’s longest-serving state lawmakers, will retire, he announced Monday afternoon.

Holmberg was first elected to the Senate on Dec. 1, 1976. He will retire on Nov. 30 when his term ends, marking his time as a lawmaker at nearly 46 years.

The state’s congressional delegation and governor all issued statements on the news:

“Senator Ray Holmberg is a legend. He has long been Grand Fork’s number one cheerleader in the legislature, replacing Earl Strinden. He is both thoughtful and tenacious in his work on behalf of the Grand Forks region. He has the rare ability to amass friends while amassing power. It’s hard to drive around Grand Forks and not see Ray’s beneficial influence in the institutions surrounding the city,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.

“Through more than four decades of service and leadership, Senator Holmberg has left his mark on Grand Forks and North Dakota, and we are better for it. In particular, he leveraged his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to strengthen our institutions of higher education to benefit students and the broader economy, while also working to help our state overcome a variety of challenges, seize new opportunities for growth and improve our quality of life. I appreciate the many opportunities I’ve had to work with him to ensure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans, and I join with the residents of Grand Forks and our whole state in thanking him for his dedicated service. Mikey and I wish him and the entire Holmberg family the best,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

“Ray Holmberg has been a champion for North Dakota, Grand Forks, and District 17 for more than 45 years. He has been a constant force in the State Senate. I had the opportunity to serve with him and was always in awe of his institutional knowledge. I wish him well in his retirement,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

“For more than 45 years, Sen. Ray Holmberg has been a dedicated advocate for the citizens of District 17 and all North Dakotans, delivering strong leadership and highly effective representation,” Burgum said. “As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past 10 legislative sessions, Ray has conservatively steered state and federal dollars to some of North Dakota’s most impactful programs and infrastructure projects. He has been a true statesman of the Legislature, with his eloquent floor speeches, his razor wit and his willingness to work together to solve our biggest challenges and seize our greatest opportunities. We are deeply grateful for Ray’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.