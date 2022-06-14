LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a former energy company executive from Los Angeles has pleaded guilty in a $15 million scheme to defraud investors in phony business arrangements for services to oil and gas companies in North Dakota.

Dodson was chairman of Citadel Energy Partners when he began raising money he said would fund three limited partnerships, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Dodson misappropriated the money as part of the Ponzi scheme, and then used it to repay investors in an unrelated investment he operated separately.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison.