BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – North Dakota Lottery players won big over the weekend, one hitting a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play prize in Saturday’s drawing and another winning a $22,000 2by2 jackpot prize in Sunday’s drawing.

The $100,000 ticket was sold at La’Dots in Belcourt. The actual prize was $50,000, but the player had also purchased the Power Play option, making ticket is worth $100,000. La’Dots will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The $22,000 2by2 jackpot winning ticket was sold at The Pit Stop in Dickinson. The Pit Stop will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning 2by2 ticket.

“Over the past two months, North Dakota Lottery players have won twelve $22,000 2by2 jackpots, three $44,000 2by2 Double Tuesday jackpots, one $100,000 Powerball prize and one $150,000 Powerball prize,” said North Dakota Lottery Director Lance Gaebe.

Winners have 180 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes.

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, November 8 draw is $196 million. For winning numbers and other information, visit lottery.nd.gov.