MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Driving past the Souris River in Minot is bringing back some bad memories of the 2011 flood.

But, the high water levels and ice jams in the river are being monitored closely by public works, emergency management, and city crews.

To put it into perspective, in 2011 — the Souris River reached 1,573 feet at the 4th Ave Northwest bridge; it’s currently sitting at 1,558 feet and continues to recede.

But, over the last 24 hours, the river has lowered nearly 3 feet, putting Minot below even the ‘minor’ flood risk stage.

Flood experts tell us there isn’t much snowpack north of Minot, and there is plenty of room in the lakes and the dike system.

The river current can be strong as ice jams continue to break, so city leaders are urging people to stay away from and off the river.

If you are ever concerned or curious about the water levels, head to water.weather.gov to check out where the river is sitting.