BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Due to Doug Burgum’s run for the Republican presidential nomination, the statewide political spotlight may shine more on Tammy J. Miller, North Dakota’s lieutenant governor.

Sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, Miller serves as president of the state Senate and chairs the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission, North Dakota Trade Office, Task Force for Military Issues in North Dakota, Northern Plains Unmanned Systems Authority, State Investment Board, State Board of Equalization and Early Childhood Council.

But some of her duties now may also include filling in for the governor when necessary while Burgum is involved in the national campaign process.

This type of scenario is new in many respects since a serving North Dakota governor hasn’t also been a candidate for president while in office.

Here is some background information on Miller, drawn from her profile at the North Dakota government website.

A native of Brocket, Miller graduated from high school in Lakota. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of business administration degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Miller is a certified public accountant and, early in her career, spent eight years in public accounting.

Miller served as chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office from April 2020 through December 2022, working with various cabinet agencies.

She previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. Miller joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president.

In 2019, Miller was selected as one of Prairie Business magazine’s inaugural “Leaders & Legacies,” a recognition event that honored 10 of the region’s most successful and noteworthy executives.

In 2013, Miller received the Trailblazer Award from the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), recognizing outstanding and dedicated service to NAED, its Women in Industry group, and the electrical distribution industry.

In 2007 and 2008, Miller became the first woman to lead NAED as board chair in its 100-year history. In 2009, she received the YWCA Women of the Year in Business Award in Fargo.

Miller led Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Major Gifts Initiative to fund scholarships and a new wellness center on campus. She has received two distinguished alumni awards and the prestigious L.B. Hartz Professional Achievement Award from her alma mater. Additionally, Miller received the inaugural Influential Leaders Award from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Miller was a founding member of the Grand Farm steering committee. The Grand Farm Initiative is designed to inspire collaboration among businesses, organizations and researchers to develop the farm of the future and solve issues critical to farmers worldwide.