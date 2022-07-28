MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Mentors for children can help improve self-esteem and their lifestyles, according to youth.gov.

Independence, Inc. and Companions for Children have partnered to bring the Lunch Pals for Children with Disabilities program.

“I think it’s really important for kids, especially kids with disabilities, to have adult role models. To have people that kinda have been there and they can learn a little bit from beyond their parents and their teachers which play important roles, to have somebody else in their life to kinda look up to,” said Scott Burlingame, the executive director of Independence, Inc.

The program begins this fall at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Minot.

Adult mentors will meet with their student twice a month, to eat, talk and spend time with them.

“In this program, mentors go into the school, they meet with a student one-on-one and do activities that we provide. So they’ll go through the lunch line, get their food, and do a fun activity, share their day and what’s going on in their life,” said Heather Cymbaluk, the executive director of Companions for Children.

The two organizations are looking for adults with disabilities to help.

Burlingame wants people to know that the word “disability” is a very broad term.

“So there’s a lot of different things that qualify as a disability. It can be, ‘I have depression, mental health, anxiety, ADHD, ADD.’ Obviously physical disabilities, visually impaired, hearing impaired. There’s just a lot of things that qualify as a disability. So we’re a very inclusive group. And it’s self-referring, so if you tell us you have these issues, we’re gonna believe you,” said Burlingame.

This program helps assure so many of our kids that they are not alone, there are people in our community just like them and they’re here to help.

“Companions for Children has had the Lunch Pals program since 2017 and we’re really excited to add this additional program to serve more children in our community,” said Cymbaluk.

There will be 10 children in the Lunch Pals for Children with Disabilities program, so 10 total adult mentors are needed.

If you would like to sign up to be a mentor for the Lunch Pals for Children with Disabilities program, you can apply on the Companions for Children website.