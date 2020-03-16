Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Free Lunch offerings in Minot during school closure

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press

The Minot hockey boosters say they’ll be offering free lunch Monday and the rest of the week from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Maysa Arena. Food will be brought out to people in their vehicles. You are able to Facebook message the booster group or text them to bring you the order.

Magic City Hoagies has also stepped up to the call. They say they will be offering free kids meals to any Ward County grade school child. They say no prior purchase is necessary.

“Kids depend on these meals more than you think! Please do not be ashamed! It takes a village. All we need is school/grade of child. Please copy and paste so others know we are here to support the hungry kid in our community!” said a Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert one Minute 3-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one Minute 3-15"

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge