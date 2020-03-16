Free Lunch offerings in Minot during school closure

The Minot hockey boosters say they’ll be offering free lunch Monday and the rest of the week from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Maysa Arena. Food will be brought out to people in their vehicles. You are able to Facebook message the booster group or text them to bring you the order.

Magic City Hoagies has also stepped up to the call. They say they will be offering free kids meals to any Ward County grade school child. They say no prior purchase is necessary.

“Kids depend on these meals more than you think! Please do not be ashamed! It takes a village. All we need is school/grade of child. Please copy and paste so others know we are here to support the hungry kid in our community!” said a Facebook post.