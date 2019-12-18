Lutheran Social Services Approved to Apply for Funding

Lutheran Social Services asked the city of Bismarck if it could file for funding to purchase a familiar Bismarck property, Ruth Meiers on East Boulevard Avenue.

The Bismarck City commission approved the application process for it at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Now, the application will be submitted for about 580-thousand dollars in federal funds to help LSS purchase the property.

The city of Bismarck’s community service director says there is a need for 350 low and moderate income housing units.

If granted, the funds would be used to remodel the existing units, and add an additional 23 units to the property.

But Ben Ehreth with the city, says nothing will happen until a charge against the property is taken care of.

“There is a delinquent utility charge on the property. And the way I understood the motion is that we would not sign a contract for use of those funds with LSS until that delinquency issue is resolved,” explains Ehreth.

The Ruth Meiers property is currently being managed by Lutheran Social Services.

With the funds, LSS plans on becoming the full time owners.

Not everyone was for the idea.

“I don’t think our tax money should go to that. Granted, they’re non-profit but if they’re getting any money from the federal government to bring in the refugees or homeless to do the building over there, I don’t think we should have to keep paying for it. I would like to know what they’re wages are,” shares Joel Kraft, a Bismarck Resident.

Last night was the last commission meeting until the new year.