Maclean Bottoms boat ramp closed due to erosion

One of the most popular boat ramps along the Missouri River is closed until further notice.

Game and Fish says due to the ever-changing currents of the river, erosion has caused serious damage to Maclean Bottoms.

The site was originally built in 1986 and first experienced damage from erosion back in 2012.

So officials put up a wall to prevent any further damage — but now the future of the location is uncertain.

“We started noticing it last year and it continued to get worst. And here within the last few days, it’s actually got to the point where it just became unsafe to even have people down there anymore. We were losing the bank. We’re losing parts of the parking area and so we just decided it was just better to close it and keep people out of there,” explained Bob Frohlich, a Fisheries Development Supervisor for Game and Fish.

Frohlich says anyone looking for boating access can either go to Kimball Bottoms, which is 7 miles north, or to the Hazelton Boat Ramp which is about 15 miles south.