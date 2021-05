The North Dakota Game and Fish Department says the Maclean Bottoms (Gun Range) boating access site and picnic shelters are closed effective immediately, due to significant river erosion of the area.

Maclean Bottoms boat ramp is located about 15 miles southeast of Bismarck on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department personnel will monitor the site and determine if and when the area can reopen.