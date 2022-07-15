NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Readers of a travel magazine based in New York City have named North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park as one of the best national parks in the United States.

Every year for Travel + Leisure magazine’s “World’s Best Awards” survey, T+L asks readers to vote on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more — including the top U.S. national parks.

And TRNP took home 20th place!

Located in western North Dakota, TRNP’s beautiful Great Plains and rugged badlands meet, hosting tons of wildlife like bison, elk, prairie dogs, and more.









The park earned a score of 82 out of 100 from readers.

Top 1-25

1st: Yellowstone National Park with a 91.69

2nd: Grand Teton National Park with an 89.42

3rd: Yosemite National Park with an 88.67

4th: Rocky Mountain National Park with an 88.17

5th: Glacier National Park with an 88.14

6th: Zion National Park with an 86.44

7th: Katmai National Park & Preserve with an 86.17

8th: Kenai Fjords National Park with an 85.73

9th: Great Smoky Mountains National Park with an 85.51

10th: Olympic National Park with an 85.21

11th: Virgin Islands National Park with an 85.14

12th: Denali National Park with an 84.91

13th: Isle Royale National Park with an 84.77

14th: Grand Canyon National Park with an 84.73

15th: Glacier Bay National Park with an 84.62

16th: Voyageurs National Park with an 84.39

17th: Mount Rainier National Park with an 84.24

18th: Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks with an 82.99

19th: Acadia National Park with an 82.91

20th: Of course, Theodore Roosevelt National Park

21st: Redwood National Park with an 81.83

22nd: North Cascades National Park with an 81.21

23rd: Shenandoah National Park with an 81.20

24th: Bryce Canyon National Park with an 81.09

25th: Saguaro National Park with an 80.23

2021 saw a record number of visits to our 423 national parks, hitting nearly 300 million.