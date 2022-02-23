There’s still more than $10 million sitting in the MAGIC Fund.

The fund was set up to attract agriculture and energy-related businesses to the Minot area, and for many years now the fund has only grown in size — but no one seems interested.

Officials said life events like the pandemic, resulting in low labor, make it even more difficult to convince business owners to relocate to the state in general.

“If somebody was looking at moving a business to North Dakota where North Dakota had an unemployment rate below 3% in some cases and in some cases below 2%, there was no way for that company to viably see how they would recruit employees to go to work for them so they will perhaps choose not to look at you,” said Minot Area Chamber EDC Executive Director John MacMartin.

According to MacMartin, although previous engagements with businesses have been unsuccessful, he is still optimistic they will eventually take advantage of the available funds.