Make-A-Wish gives 8-year-old Elsa a new special companion, Olaf

An 8-year-old girl who has had to spend most of her life at home had her wish come true Thursday night, thanks to Make-A-Wish North Dakota.
Thursday night, Elsa was not alone. Instead, she was the center of attention at a party in the park.
Ice cream and pizza, her teacher, brothers and her parents were all excited to be with her, for a surprise.
Elsa got her own special companion, a black and white Lhatse dog named Olaf.
“She was born really ill and she had to stay kind of out of the public for her own well-being. And since her heart transplant two and half years ago, she had to kind of stay at home and with COVID, even more,” said Elsa’s mother, Sara Ravnaas.
Since 1985, Make-A-Wish North Dakota has granted nearly 1,000 wishes to kids facing life-threatening situations.