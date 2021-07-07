Malfunctioning elevator causing concerns at Rugby hospital

A malfunctioning hospital elevator is causing concerns for both staff and patients.

Ron Biggs, the Director of Operations at Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, says the Emergency Room’s main elevator has been deemed unusable after an electrical malfunction.

The decision came nearly two weeks ago after multiple people were found locked inside.

Biggs says the repairs will cost more than $250,000.

He says this isn’t the first time having to fundraise and put up this kind of money to fix it.

The elevator has been in operation since 1972 and has caused a list of other issues.

Biggs says he and many others are questioning why it’s even still in operation.

“Really this should’ve been addressed a decade or so ago because it has literally been going on for 10 years or more that they’ve had sub-standard operations on this one,” Biggs said.

Biggs says the hospital has started raising money to fix the issue, but he feels that still won’t be enough for what seems to be a long-lasting problem.