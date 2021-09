POWERS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — A 75-year-old man has died after a fiery crash in northwestern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Sunday night about four miles south of Powers Lake.

The man was in a pickup truck when he drifted into a ditch and struck a grove of bushes.

The man tried to back up and get out of the ditch but couldn’t, and then the truck caught fire.

It was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.