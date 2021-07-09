Man accused of abducting young girl in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a Grand Forks man accused of abducting a young girl.

Authorities say the 52-year-old man forced the girl into his vehicle in Grand Forks about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The girl was found unharmed not far from where the kidnapping occurred.

According to police, the victim and some friends who witnessed the crime were able to give officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

He was located and arrested without incident.

Police are recommending the man face a felony kidnapping charge.

The Grant Forks County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case.