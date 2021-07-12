Man accused of killing Officer Cody Holte says he was afraid for his life

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his mother and a North Dakota police officer after authorities tried to serve him with eviction papers has told a jury he feared for his life and didn’t mean to kill anyone.

Forty-two-year-old Salamah Pendleton is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of Lola Moore and Grand Forks police Officer Cody Holte in a May 2020 shootout at an apartment Pendleton shared with Moore.

Pendleton said he wanted to surrender to authorities but was traumatized when he saw his mother’s body in the hallway.

He said he was aiming for the legs of the officers but his vision was impaired because he wasn’t wearing his glasses.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday.